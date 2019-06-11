Brave, loyal dogs inducted into Purina Animal Hall of Fame

The 2019 Purina Hall of Fame ceremony in Toronto honoured three canines on Tuesday.

“We were truly touched by the stories of Shelby, Rosco and Tucker, who displayed intellect, dedication and an astonishing ability to communicate with their owners to alert them of danger, protect them from threats or get the help they needed in their effort to save a human life,” said Katy Phillips, an ambassador with the Purina Animal Hall of Fame.

Shelby, the now-14-year-old German Shepherd and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix rescue from Sault Ste. Marie, suffered extensive back and spine injuries, three surgeries and 50 stitches after she saved her owner, Louise Robillard, from a charging black bear.

“Shelby put herself between me and the bear and she just held her ground and the bear hit Shelby and started rolling in the bush with Shelby,” said Robillard.

“She had only one reason to stay where she was and that was to protect me.”

Six-year-old Tucker, a Shepherd and Rottweiler mix from Niagara-on-the-Lake, used his protective instincts and communication skills to alert his family of a fire that eventually engulfed their home.

The final 2019 inductee was Rosco, a three-year-old Shepherd mix rescue from Calgary. Rosco’s owner, Britany Ouellette, said her dog used his physical strength, communication skills and his love of his owner’s father, Bryan Ouellette, to save her father’s life after he experienced a stroke. With Rosco’s physical help, Bryan said he was able to prop himself up and reach for the phone to call 911.

“Dogs have really evolved in close association with us humans, so we really are a part of their social group,” Ragen McGowan, a research scientist with Purina’s behaviour group, said.

“When they see us in trouble, they jump into action.”

To date, 182 animals have been inducted into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame including 154 dogs, 27 cats and a horse.