Police arrest Hamilton man for attempting to cash fraudulent cheque

A 26-year-old Hamilton man on probation was arrested by police after attempting to cash a $2,500 fake cheque for the second time at a quick loans store.

Investigators say the man entered the Cash Money Store located in the area of Queenston Road and Greenford Drive and attempted to cash a fraudulent cheque on Monday afternoon.

Police got a tip just before 6:30 p.m. and made their way to the store after employees identified him as an individual that successfully cashed a fake cheque for $2515.00 at another location June 8.

Upon arrival, police arrested the suspect without incident.

Investigators say the man was on probation and that the cheque frauds violated terms of his release.

The man, not identified by Hamilton police, is facing four total charges, two for fraud under $5,000, and two charges for failure to comply with probation.

