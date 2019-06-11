3 people arrested after vandalism at downtown Toronto pizza store

Toronto police say two adults and a youth were arrested after a downtown pizza store was vandalized.

Officers responded to a call for people throwing stones at a window store front at around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Berkeley Street.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from an argument with an employee. According to police, damage was caused to the interior of the store, but no actual damage was caused to the outside and the windows were not broken.

Police said while the timing of the incident appeared to coincide with the crowd watching the Raptors game, they are currently not investigating the incident as related.

The three accused have been charged with robbery, assault and mischief to property. They have been released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, and no serious injuries were reported.