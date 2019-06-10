Blood donors asked to share their stories as officials seek to shore up supply

Canadian blood donors are being invited to log on and share their reasons for giving the gift of life as officials seek to shore up donations ahead of the summer.

To mark National Blood Donor Week, Canadian Blood Services has launched a new online portal where donors can share their experience and help inspire friends and family to donate.

The agency is also calling for anyone whose life has been changed by blood products to share their reasons for donating on social media with the hashtag #WhatsYourReason.

“Blood only lasts 42 days, and in Canada, currently, four percent of the population supports 100 per cent of the patients,” said Canadian Blood Services B.C. and Yukon director of donations David Patterson. “So we really are always looking for new donors.”

The agency said demand for blood often climbs during the summer, while donations often drop due to holidays, changes in routines, travel and family activities.

Canadian Blood Services says it needs 100,000 new donors this year to maintain the national blood supply.