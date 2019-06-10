Victoria police searching for missing 33-year-old woman, last seen mid-May

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 33-year-old woman.

Amanda Williams was last seen on Wednesday, May 22 but was not reported missing until June 5.

Police said they have been actively investigating her disappearance since then, but have as of yet failed to locate Williams and are worried about her well-being.

Investigators added that Williams may be in the downtown Vancouver area.

Williams is described as Indigenous and five-foot-three with a slender build of 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to contact the Victoria police.