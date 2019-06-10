Suspect arrested in assault that sent Red Deer Mountie to hospital

A 42-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault on a Red Deer RCMP officer has been taken into custody six days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a news release, the RCMP said Rad Rondeau was arrested in Red Deer on Monday “without incident.”

“He is currently in police custody awaiting a judicial interim release hearing,” police said Monday afternoon.

Early in the morning on June 4, an RCMP officer responded to a trespassing complaint at a business on 50 Avenue. Police said the officer was assaulted and left unconscious, bleeding from the head.

Rondeau, who, according to police, was already wanted on unrelated arrest warrants, had a warrant issued for his arrest after for aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery and obstruction.