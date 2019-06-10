Missing woman last seen in RM of St. Clements

RCMP in East St. Paul are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police said 57-year-old Debbie Zamonsky was last seen on Saturday morning leaving her home in the RM of St. Clements.

Zamonsky was driving a Chevy HHR with the Manitoba licence plate FSA 877.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to give them a call at 204-668-8322.

East St. Paul #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 57yo Debbie Zamonsky, last seen the morning of June 8 leaving her residence in RM of St. Clements in her Chevy HHR w MB plate FSA877. We’re concerned for her safety. Have info? Call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322. pic.twitter.com/uNWeKTlBDd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 10, 2019

