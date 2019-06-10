Crime
June 10, 2019 3:17 pm

Missing woman last seen in RM of St. Clements

Debbie Zamonsky

RCMP Manitoba
RCMP in East St. Paul are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police said 57-year-old Debbie Zamonsky was last seen on Saturday morning leaving her home in the RM of St. Clements.

Zamonsky was driving a Chevy HHR with the Manitoba licence plate FSA 877.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to give them a call at 204-668-8322.

