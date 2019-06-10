Woman, 79, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Villeray

Montreal police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while walking in Villeray early Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of de Normanville and Villeray streets.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the driver of the car was heading south on Normanville and turning onto Villeray when she hit the pedestrian.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the car was treated for shock at the scene.

A security perimeter is set up as police officers investigate the collision. Villeray Street is closed between Christophe-Colombe Avenue and Chambord Street.