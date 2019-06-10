Guelph’s Dawson Road closed following water main break

A stretch of Dawson Road in Guelph has been closed following a water main break.

City crews are expected to fix the asphalt between Willow Road and Shelldale Crescent and have the road reopened by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The city said the sidewalks are expected to remain open throughout the repair work.

Guelph Transit route 11 and the Community Bus North will be detoured. More information can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

All businesses in the area are expected to remain open and accessible.

More information on the repair work can be found on the city’s website.

We've got a road closure at Dawson Road between Willow Road and Shelldale Crescent. We're repairing the asphalt tomorrow and expect the road to open by the end of day Wednesday, June 12. pic.twitter.com/rD9R6oP1NF — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) June 10, 2019