Nova Scotia RCMP charge Cape Breton man with cocaine trafficking
Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man from Melville, N.S., with cocaine trafficking.
Police say that on June 8, RCMP arrested a man and searched a home in Melville, a community northeast of Port Hawkesbury, N.S.
READ MORE: Parents charged with child endangerment after ALERT drug bust in west Edmonton
During their search, police seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
The Mounties say that Steven Leslie MacEachern, 25, is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching a recognizance.
MacEachern was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.
WATCH: Japanese man dies on a flight after eating more than 200 cocaine packets
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.