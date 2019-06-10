Nova Scotia RCMP charge Cape Breton man with cocaine trafficking

Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man from Melville, N.S., with cocaine trafficking.

Police say that on June 8, RCMP arrested a man and searched a home in Melville, a community northeast of Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

During their search, police seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Mounties say that Steven Leslie MacEachern, 25, is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching a recognizance.

MacEachern was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.