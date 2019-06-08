Okanagan golfer ties for 6th at PGA of B.C. Assistants Championship

A handful of Okanagan golfers took part in this week’s 2019 PGA of B.C. Assistants Championship.

The two-day event was held at the Seymour Golf and Country Club in North Vancouver, June 6-7, with a Lower Mainland resident topping the 37-competitor field.

Andrew Rasmussen of the Delta Golf Centre won with a score of 5-under 139, one stroke better than the 4-under 140 scores posted by Kevin Stinson, of Cheam Mountain Golf Course in Chilliwack, and Corey Renfrew of Victoria, who is a member of the Canadian Junior Golf Association.

Rasmussen won $3,000, with Stinson and Renfrew both taking home $1,500.

Of the five Okanagan golfers, Finlay Young of The Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna had the highest showing, tying for sixth. Young carded a 71 and a 73 for a two-day total of even-par 144, winning $750.

Conner Kozak of The Okanagan Golf Club, also in Kelowna, was 11th with a 3-over 147 (75-72).

Ethan Danish of Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy in West Kelowna tied for 14th at 5-over 149 (78-71).

Tying for 32nd at 10-over 154 were Cody Bell of Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club (75-79) and Austin Bosquet of The Okanagan Golf Club (75-79).

In related news, it’s less than a month before Kelowna’s largest annual golf tournament. The Ogopogo Invitational will run July 4-6 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.