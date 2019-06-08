Sports
June 8, 2019 2:30 pm
Updated: June 8, 2019 2:31 pm

Okanagan golfer ties for 6th at PGA of B.C. Assistants Championship

By Online Journalist  Global News

Five golfers from the Okanagan took part in this week’s PGA of B.C. Assistants Championship in North Vancouver.

Global News
A A

A handful of Okanagan golfers took part in this week’s 2019 PGA of B.C. Assistants Championship.

The two-day event was held at the Seymour Golf and Country Club in North Vancouver, June 6-7, with a Lower Mainland resident topping the 37-competitor field.

Andrew Rasmussen of the Delta Golf Centre won with a score of 5-under 139, one stroke better than the 4-under 140 scores posted by Kevin Stinson, of Cheam Mountain Golf Course in Chilliwack, and Corey Renfrew of Victoria, who is a member of the Canadian Junior Golf Association.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Brooke Henderson matches Canadian record for wins on LPGA or PGA Tour

Rasmussen won $3,000, with Stinson and Renfrew both taking home $1,500.

Of the five Okanagan golfers, Finlay Young of The Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna had the highest showing, tying for sixth. Young carded a 71 and a 73 for a two-day total of even-par 144, winning $750.

Conner Kozak of The Okanagan Golf Club, also in Kelowna, was 11th with a 3-over 147 (75-72).

Ethan Danish of Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy in West Kelowna tied for 14th at 5-over 149 (78-71).

Tying for 32nd at 10-over 154 were Cody Bell of Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club (75-79) and Austin Bosquet of The Okanagan Golf Club (75-79).

In related news, it’s less than a month before Kelowna’s largest annual golf tournament. The Ogopogo Invitational will run July 4-6 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC PGA
BC PGA Assistants Championship
Golf
Kelowna
Okanagan
Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.