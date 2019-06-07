Hamilton police charge 3 with drug-related offences in 2 separate traffic stops

Hamilton police say two proactive traffic stops conducted two hours apart have resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of illicit drugs.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, police say a grey Chevrolet Cruise sedan made an illegal left turn on Sanford Avenue at Cannon Street East.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, police say it kept going and pulled into a side street that ended up being a dead end.

Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and initially resisted arrest but that a witness who was walking by helped secure the man as other officers arrived to arrest him.

The suspect was searched, and police say he was found to be in possession of purple heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 44-year-old Hamilton man is now facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest and flight from police.

Two hours later, police say an officer recognized a white Honda Accord in the Wentworth Street North and Barton Street East area from a previous traffic stop.

When the officer stopped to speak with the man and woman, who had reportedly left the vehicle at that point, police say they went back to the car to get their identification. According to police, the officer noticed a clear baggie with crack cocaine sitting on the console in plain view.

A 40-year-old Burlington man and a 28-year-old Burlington woman were both arrested and now face drug-related charges.

