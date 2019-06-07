Montrealers rejoice over warm weather

For cyclists along Montreal’s Lachine Canal, Friday morning’s 24 C weather was a long time coming.

“Is today the first day of spring?” Amy Goldberg asked rhetorically while laughing.

Referring to last month’s wet and chilly climate, she said “I was thinking it was November. It wasn’t May.”

READ MORE: F1 fans get revved up at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Canadian Grand Prix open house

Grand Prix weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Montreal’s summer festival season. With temperatures finally climbing to seasonal norms, tourists who are in for the weekend are grateful.

“As it turns out the forecast looks really good for this weekend so awesome,” said Daryl Boyington, a tourist from Maine.

FINALLY! Montrealers woke up to a glorious Friday morning as the temperature is creeping up to a predicted 24 degrees. Sunday it's supposed to get to 28 degrees, according to Environment Canada. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QwN0DmvXTa — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 7, 2019

Another group of Montrealers taking full advantage of the weather was the November Project a sort of a meet-up group of exercise buffs that took over Crescent Street during the balmy weather to jog and do lunges.

McGill University graduate student Lauren Hennig, who is also part of the group, described May weather as “kind of the Groundhog Day, sort of you’re living the same day over and over again.”

The Atwater Market was in full bloom this morning and Montrealers were picking up plants, flowers and produce. I also caught up with people from the November Project, which is a meet-up exercise group that took advantage of the weather on Crescent Street. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DD2aL6li9f — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 7, 2019

According to Environment Canada, the temperature is expected to climb over the weekend to reach 28 C by Sunday.