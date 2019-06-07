Must-win situation on Saturday for the Kingston Varsity football Gaels

The Kingston Varsity Gaels need a win on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Ontario Provincial Football League.

The Gaels, 1-3 on the season, will host the undefeated Burlington Stampeders at George Richardson Memorial Stadium.

“We know it won’t be easy, but it’s certainly doable,” said Gaels defensive tackle Eric Johnston.

READ MORE: A win is what the doctor is prescribing for the Kingston Junior football Gaels

The 17-year-old Brockville native believes his team is on the cusp of turning their season around.

“I really do,” continued Johnston, a student at St. Mary’s Catholic High School.

“We seem to be honing in on what we’re doing and getting better every week. We can’t worry about the Stampeders. We need to worry about our own game and do what we do best. At the end of the day, we are 1-3 but we can only control our next game, and that’s Saturday against Burlington.”

This is Johnston’s third year with the junior Gaels football program. Travelling back and forth to Kingston from Brockville takes about an hour but the dedicated defensive star is committed to getting better at the gridiron game.

“It’s a way to physically and mentally push myself,” said Johnston.

READ MORE: Kingston Junior Gaels football team looks to shine in home opener

“It keeps me busy and active. I’m here 3-4 days a week. I started playing football in grade 2 and I’ve been playing ever since. I just love the game.”

Kingston football fans get two games for the price of one on Saturday.

The junior Gaels play Burlington at 2.30 p.m. Kingston is still looking for their first win of the season. The varsity game will follow. It is scheduled to start at 5.30 p.m.