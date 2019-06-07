New Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

New Westminster Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.
Meryssa Prasad was last seen on Thursday evening in the Moody Park area, according to police.
She is described as five-foot-four with a thin build. Meryssa was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.
Anyone who sees her is asked contact their local police.
