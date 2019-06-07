Missing 11-year-old
June 7, 2019 12:16 pm

New Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Have you seen Meryssa Prasad.

New Westminster police
New Westminster Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Meryssa Prasad was last seen on Thursday evening in the Moody Park area, according to police.

She is described as five-foot-four with a thin build. Meryssa was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.

Anyone who sees her is asked contact their local police.

