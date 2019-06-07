New Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

New Westminster Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Meryssa Prasad was last seen on Thursday evening in the Moody Park area, according to police.

@NewWestPD needs your help in locating 11 year old Meryssa Prasad, reported missing by her family. She was last seen on the evening of June 6th in the Moody Park area. She is 5'4"tall, thin build, and wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie. Please call police if you see her. pic.twitter.com/2locajLRMu — New West Police (@NewWestPD) June 7, 2019

She is described as five-foot-four with a thin build. Meryssa was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.

Anyone who sees her is asked contact their local police.

