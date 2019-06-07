King Street in Kitchener will close for Raptors Game 4 viewing party

The City of Kitchener says it is going to close King Street Friday evening as the mini Jurassic Park downtown will expand.

The city says that road will close between College and Ontario streets on Friday night at 5 p.m. and it will remain closed until after the Summer Lights Festival comes to an end.

It is expecting a large crowd to watch the inflatable screen that will be in place for fans to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

In a release, the city said, “there have been great crowds coming out to watch the games on Bobby O’Brien’s big screen for Games 1 through 3 already and with Game 4 aligning perfectly with a beautiful Friday night, we are expecting the largest gathering yet.”

Attendees are warned that there will be limited seating so if you would like a place to park yourself on King Street, the city says to bring a chair.

If you are looking for other options in the region to watch Game 4, the City of Cambridge will also be hosting an event at its Civic Square.