Man charged with impaired driving after truck drives into pond in Havelock

A Havelock-area man faces impaired driving charges after OPP discovered a truck in a pond on Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers and emergency services responded to a collision on North School Road in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, about 43 kilometres east of Peterborough.

A complainant reported a truck had driven into a pond and that the driver allegedly fled on foot.

Officers located the uninjured driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

David Ambler, 42, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Driving a motor vehicle without a current validated permit

Novice driver- blood-alcohol concentration above zero

The accused had his vehicle impounded for seven days and driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 2.

