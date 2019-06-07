Traffic
June 7, 2019 9:34 am

Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Rosebank

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Global News File
A 67-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Rosebank, P.E.I.

West Prince RCMP say the collision took place at the intersection of Route 2 and Foy Road, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours and the investigation is ongoing.

