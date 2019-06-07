Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Rosebank

A 67-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Rosebank, P.E.I.

West Prince RCMP say the collision took place at the intersection of Route 2 and Foy Road, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours and the investigation is ongoing.