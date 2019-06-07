Dead kittens found after getting thrown from car on QEW: police

Ontario Provincial Police have located several deceased kittens after it was reportedly thrown out from a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that there were reports of kittens being thrown from a red four-door Toyota with an Ontario licence plate that begins with the letter “B” and ends with the numbers, 469.
Schmidt said the driver was a woman, aged 40 to 50 years old, and was last seen on the QEW Toronto bound, exiting at Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-356-1311.
