Trans Canada Trail washout not repaired a year after South Okanagan floods

Faulder is one community that was heavily impacted by last spring’s flooding in the South Okanagan.

Joyce Parson’s was forced to evacuate after her driveway was washed out, along with the culverts on the road leading to her property.

She lived in a hotel for almost a year, waiting for the go ahead to do repair work.

“I was waiting for the permit so I could put my new culverts in,” Parsons said. “My driveway was gone so there was no access to the house. The restoration people couldn’t get in.”

Finally she gave up, and took matters into her own hands.

“Finally I had a local contractor come in. We purchased the new culverts and rebuilt my road, so we had access to the house because I didn’t intend to spend another day in that motel.”

For her efforts, Parsons says she received a $230 fine for interfering in a creek bed without proper permits.

Today, her property is repaired, but the flood also washed out a portion of the Trans Canada Trail next to her property, and the culverts underneath.

It remains unpassable, and Parsons is tired of trail users using her yard and driveway as a detour.

“I’ve tried to verbally warn people that the trail is closed and some of them get belligerent. They’re not too happy,” Parsons said.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said while it operates the trail, it’s actually on crown land, and it’s the province’s responsibility to repair it.

The permit and budgeting process is in the works, but there’s no timeline for the repairs to be done.