Crash snarls traffic along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A crash involving two vehicles along Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Thursday resulted in long motorist lineups.

The incident involved two southbound vehicles, a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Nissan SUV, near the intersection of Highway 97 and Boucherie Road.

The Nissan ended up on its roof, with the driver stating he was clipped by another vehicle, possibly the truck, while trying to avoid another vehicle.

The vehicles were travelling along at speed when the incident happened.

The driver of the Nissan seemed to be OK, though the passenger was taken to hospital for observation. The driver of the truck seemed OK.

The accident wound up affecting both northbound and southbound lanes.