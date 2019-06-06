Machete-wielding man arrested for downtown Winnipeg robbery and mayhem

A machete-wielding man is behind bars after a series of incidents in Winnipeg’s downtown, say police.

Officers were first tipped off to his behaviour Wednesday afternoon, when they were called about a man armed with a machete inside a store.

Store security followed the man and passed his location on to police, but he bolted before officers arrived and ran through downtown holding the machete.

Police said they found the man in the 200 block of Hargrave Street, but he refused to put down the weapon. Police had to use a taser in order to take him into custody.

Police said the man had also been approached by security at a Donald Street business earlier in the day, but he threatened staff and ran.

Police said the suspect was also involved in a pair of armed robberies on Portage Avenue.

Leslie Boyd Cook, 24, faces charges of possessing a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of robbery, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He has been detained at the Remand Centre.

