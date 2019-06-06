Winnipeg Police to speak about city councillor’s driving selfie

Winnipeg Police will be speaking to members of the media today regarding a selfie that appears to show a city councilor driving a vehicle.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who is Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, tweeted the selfie on Tuesday.

In the reflection on his sunglasses, one hand can be seen on his steering wheel, while his other hand appears to be on his knee, close to what appears to be his phone.

In the distance, the photo shows Kline’s vehicle in the middle lane of a road.

It was a long day l, but I’m as grateful today to serve Charleswood – Tuxedo – Westwood and all of #Winnipeg as I was on Election Day. Proudly working #ForABetterWinnipeg #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/WX9YqXQNJZ — Kevin Klein (@KevinKleinwpg) June 5, 2019

Klein will be speaking to Global News following the police press conference.

More to come.