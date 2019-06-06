Lindsay police make 2nd arrest in purple heroin trafficking probe

A Lindsay man faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation into purple heroin in the town last month.

During the Victoria Day long weekend, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers and paramedics responded to five overdoses from so-called “purple heroin,” which is a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

The investigation led to the search of a home on William Street North on May 28 where purple heroin, cocaine and a prohibited weapon were seized, according to police. At the time, a woman was arrested, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of another suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators from the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s drug enforcement unit made an arrest based on the warrant.

Jonathan Lawrence Haight, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on July 11.

