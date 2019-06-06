Man charged after Truro-area coffee shop robbery

A 25-year-old man remains in police custody after a coffee shop in the Truro area was held up Monday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to an armed robbery at the coffee shop on Main Street in Bible Hill just before 9 p.m.

Police say two employees were in the store when a suspect came in, pointed a gun, and screamed at them to put money in a duffle bag.

The man ran away from the store, then the employees called 911.

A police dog was able to help locate the suspect. He, along with three women, were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police say they later searched the area and located some money and a handgun. A home on Main Street was also searched and evidence of the robbery was recovered, according to police.

Two of the women were released without charges. The other woman, as well as the male suspect, were held in custody overnight.

Colby Devon McMaster has been charged with robbery and wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence.

He appeared in Truro provincial court on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court next week.