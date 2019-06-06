Winnipeg to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day

As the world honours the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during D-Day 75-years ago, numerous events will take place in Winnipeg to reflect on what’s called a pivotal moment in WWII.

The Canadian Aviation Historical Society will be holding a discussion on the day, with perspective on the operations from current and retired military members. History teachers will also shed light on the timeline and local connections.

It takes place 7 p.m. Thursday at the ANAVETS John Osborn VC Unit 1.

On Saturday, a commemoration ceremony will take place at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, beginning at 10:15 a.m.

It was June 6, 1944 when thousands of troops, including Canadian soldiers, stormed the beaches of Normandy,France. It was an operations that results in thousands of casualties and also allowed Allies to gain pivotal ground.

