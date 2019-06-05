Northwest Calgary the focus of 2019 road paving projects

Smooth new pavement will soon be making its annual appearance on roads around Calgary.

The city has identified 90 locations most in need of resurfacing during the 2019 construction season, with most major roadwork taking place in the northwest.

READ MORE: Traffic experts gather in Calgary to discuss road safety

A total of $30 million has been set aside for roadway maintenance and refurbishment. This is down from the $35-40 million spent on roadwork in past years, but is still within the typical range, according to the city.

This year, the city said 230 kilometres of roadway will be paved, with half of the work contracted out to private companies.

City roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy said they heard a lot from community members about areas that need fresh pavement. In particular, the stretch of MacLeod Trail in front of Chinook Centre, and 64 Avenue N.E. between Falconridge and Castleridge boulevards.

“We are happy to tell them we are going to be paving there this year,” McGeachy said.

Other large projects areas are:

64 Avenue N.E. (between Castleridge Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard)

4 Street N.W. (between 16 Avenue N.W. and 32 Avenue N.W.)

19 Street N.W. (between 18 Avenue and John Laurie Boulevard)

Crowchild Trail N.W. (from Tuscany Station to Twelve Mile Coulee Road)

Parkdale Boulevard and 3 Avenue N.W. (from Kensington Road to 37 Street N.W.)

Cambrian Drive N.W. (between Northmount Drive N.W. and Rosehill Drive N.W.)

Barlow Trail S.E. (from Shepard Road S.E. to Deerfoot Trail limits)

Typically, work is suspended in the core area during Stampede, but in some outlying areas, it will continue, the city said.

With all the restoration underway, many road workers will be making appearances throughout the city. McGeachy reminded citizens to follow all posted signage to ensure everyone’s safety.

Most of the work is scheduled for evenings and weekends and will run from June until the end of October, weather permitting.

Senior paving leader Michael Moss said he is very confident work will be finished by the time snow falls.

“We have the capacity to take on a lot,” he said.

READ MORE: Colourful pilot project curbing speeding in Calgary community

Moss said weather hasn’t been an issue so far and that rain delays are built into their timeline.

To see the full list of paving projects in the city visit Calgary.ca/paving.