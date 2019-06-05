Quebec man faces sex-crime charges spanning from 1973

Quebec provincial police say a 65-year-old man faces sex-crime charges involving about 10 alleged victims over more than four decades.
Gilles Croze of St-Charles-Borromée was arrested Tuesday on 62 counts of sexual assault and simple assault.
The allegations involving women and children date between 1973 and 2019 in various Quebec towns as well as New Brunswick.
Police started a serial crimes investigation after receiving several complaints.
Police say there are about 10 alleged victims across the Lanaudière region northeast of Montreal, Montreal’s south shore and Edmundston.
Spokesman Hugo Fournier says a police investigation took many months in part because Croze moved around a lot in recent years.
