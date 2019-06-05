Police identify Pedram Roshaeian, 26, as Greencrest Avenue shooting victim

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in hopes of establishing details about a shooting victim’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

Police identified the victim of a May 24 shooting on Greencrest Avenue as Pedram Roshaeian, 26.

According to his Facebook profile, Roshaeian was originally from Tehran, Iran, and had a passion for guitar, as seen in this 2016 video he posted publicly.

Anyone with information about Roshaeian’s activities in the days preceding his murder is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

