Ottawa police charge man with child pornography offences

Police in Ottawa say a 77-year-old man is facing a child pornography charge after he was allegedly spotted viewing illicit images in a public library.

Investigators say a member of the public reported seeing the man accessing what appeared to be child porn on a library computer last Friday.

By the time police arrived at the west-end branch, they say the suspect had left the scene.

He was allegedly spotted viewing child porn at the library again on Tuesday, and this time police were able to locate the man and confirm he had been viewing child porn.

The man was due in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police have not identified the suspect.