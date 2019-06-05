Crime
June 5, 2019

Impaired driver arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel in Pictou County: RCMP

RCMP arrested and charged a man with impaired driving after officers say he was found passed out in his vehicle on Highway 104.

Pictou District RCMP have charged a 66-year-old Cape Breton man with impaired driving after a caller reported a man passed out behind the wheel of a truck on the side of the highway.

Police responded to the call at approximately 8 a.m on Saturday and located a vehicle near Exit 19 on Highway 104 in Salt Springs.

Police say the driver was showing signs of being impaired by alcohol. He was transported to the Pictou detachment for a breath test, and according to police, his blood-alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit of 80 milligrams.

The driver is now facing charges. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 6.

