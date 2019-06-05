Mission RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on the Lougheed Highway near Mission on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the Deroche Bridge, on what police described as a “sharp curve.”

Police said the motorbike and a sedan collided, leaving the rider, a 59-year-old Lower Mainland man, dead.

Witnesses say it appears that a motorcycle and the car collided head-on.

Police said the Fraser Valley Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service were investigating, and “nothing has been ruled out at this early stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

