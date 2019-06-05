Where to find the Raptors-Warriors Game 3 viewing parties in Hamilton, Burlington, and Niagara
The NBA Finals are moving to the west coast for games 3 and 4 and it’s expected that viewing parties to see the Raptors and Warriors on Wednesday should bring solid crowds.
Several locations that showcased games 1 and 2 will be back up and running for game 3 in Oakland. Here are some of the larger gatherings in the Hamilton-Burlington- Niagara region for Wednesday’s game:
Hamilton
First Ontario Centre will not only play host to a free Raptors viewing party but also a free live Canadian Elite Basketball (CEBL) game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks. The Badgers-Nighthawks game starts at 7:00 P.M. followed by the Raptors and Warriors game on the big screen.
Burlassic Park, which was at Civic Square in Burlington for games 1 and 2, is moving to a new location due to planned construction.
Game 3 will be viewed by Raptors supporters on a 15 foot LED screen at the Central Park Bandshell which is couple kilometres northeast of City Hall.
Niagara
Fans near Welland can make a trek down to the front of Civic Square for an outdoor screening on the city’s LED screen. Watchers can and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Meanwhile, Niagara Cineplex Odeon at Niagara Square will also be hosting a viewing party indoors.
And in Fort Erie, the Ridge Film House will be showing both games three and four on their two large screens.
The latter parties require advance reservations with a maximum of two seats per person at the Cineplex.
Gametime for the Game 3 between the Raptors and Warriors is 9 p.m.
