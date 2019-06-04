Missing Woman
Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s West End

By Online Journalist  Global News
Jacqueline Fayant and one of her tattoos.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the city’s West End in April, and police said they’re concerned about her well-being.

Fayant is described as 5’3″, 120 lbs, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist, and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

