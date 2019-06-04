Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s West End
A A
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the city’s West End in April, and police said they’re concerned about her well-being.
READ MORE: Missing Thompson man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Fayant is described as 5’3″, 120 lbs, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist, and a large rose on her right thigh.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
WATCH: Manitoba Grand Chief reacts to MMIWG report
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.