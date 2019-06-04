Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s West End

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the city’s West End in April, and police said they’re concerned about her well-being.

Fayant is described as 5’3″, 120 lbs, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist, and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

