Homophobic poster found in downtown Peterborough

A number of community groups are expressing concern after a hateful poster targeting the LGBTQ2 community was found in downtown Peterborough.

The poster contained slurs connecting the LGBTQ2 community with HIV and drug use — slurs that many experts are calling ignorant, false, and not proven.

The Peterborough AIDS Resource network noticed the poster on Tuesday and called it disappointing in this day and age.

“At PARN we’re proud to be an evidence-based organization,” said Dylan DeMarsh with the Peterborough AIDS Resource Network.

“We present our community with factual research, contextual research every day. This poster does none of those things.”

READ MORE: Why LGBTQ pride and gay bars still matter

The homophobic poster, which was found on a bulletin board in downtown Peterborough, was shared to the Rainbow Service Organizations Facebook Page. The group posted the photo to its social media to encourage people to take them down if they see them.

“I put out a call on Facebook for people to feel free to pull those down, because just like they have the right to put those things up, freedom of speech we have a right to take them down because they were hateful, full of mis-truths and so on,” said Lambert

Just six months ago, Global News reported on Andrew Nelson who plastered posters of love and motivation around the city of Peterborough- a stark contrast to the homophobic ones we’re reporting on today.

READ MORE: Peterborough man spreads messages of hope, inspiration across the city

“My posters are all about spreading love and giving hope to people, and these are blatantly causing hate and fear which is the exact opposite of what I wanted to promote with my posters,” said Nelson.

While seeing homophobic material like this is disappointing, Lambert and DeMarsh are inviting people to come to the Peterborough Pride events held in September to see what the community is really all about.

“The theme for Peterborough pride this year is ‘unstoppable’, and that’s really about who we are, and the movement for equal rights and rights to be free to live without hate,” said Lambert.

WATCH: (April 3, 2019) Calls to drop Alberta UCP candidate over homophobic remarks

Global News reached out to Peterborough police for comment but did not hear back by press time. Lambert, meanwhile, says the hate-filled poster has been brought to the attention of police.

“This is not the norm, and you have to find your tribe of people in Peterborough that will accept and love you and they are out there,” said Nelson.

As far as Nelson is concerned, he hopes to put up some more motivational posters this summer.

“I think I’m probably going to get an LGBT thing going to counteract this guy or person that’s [who is] doing these posters,” said Nelson.