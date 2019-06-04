Uttering threats charge withdrawn against Peterborough factory worker

A charge of uttering threats has been withdrawn against a Peterborough factory worker who was arrested in February.

Peterborough Police Service say an employee of a factory on Technology Drive allegedly left a note on Feb. 4 that made what police called statements “threatening in nature to cause death or bodily harm” to other employees.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Peterborough man.

On May 23 in provincial court in Peterborough, the Crown asked to have the charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm withdrawn against Peter Archie LeClair, of Percy Street.

According to court documents obtained by Global News Peterborough, Justice of the Peace John Macdonald approved the Crown’s request.