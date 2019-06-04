Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaking in Edmonton on Tuesday

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Royal Glenora Club in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.
This is the latest in a series of addresses as Scheer rolls out his policy planks ahead of a fall federal election.
READ MORE: Scheer says a Conservative government would balance the books in 5 years
The Edmonton speech, scheduled to be delivered at 1 p.m., is called “A Closer and Freer Federation.”
READ MORE: Andrew Scheer wants an energy corridor across Canada. Here’s how the decades-old idea could work
Global News has been told Scheer will not be taking media questions after the speech.
However, Global News will have a one-on-one interview with the Conservative leader, part of which will be shown Tuesday during Global News at 5 Edmonton.
