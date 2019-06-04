Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaking in Edmonton on Tuesday

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Royal Glenora Club in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the latest in a series of addresses as Scheer rolls out his policy planks ahead of a fall federal election.

The Edmonton speech, scheduled to be delivered at 1 p.m., is called “A Closer and Freer Federation.”

The 1 p.m. address will be livestreamed on this page.

Global News has been told Scheer will not be taking media questions after the speech.

However, Global News will have a one-on-one interview with the Conservative leader, part of which will be shown Tuesday during Global News at 5 Edmonton.

