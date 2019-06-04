Politics
June 4, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated: June 4, 2019 1:58 pm

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaking in Edmonton on Tuesday

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer announces his immigration policy at an event hall in Toronto, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A A

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Royal Glenora Club in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the latest in a series of addresses as Scheer rolls out his policy planks ahead of a fall federal election.

READ MORE: Scheer says a Conservative government would balance the books in 5 years

Story continues below

The Edmonton speech, scheduled to be delivered at 1 p.m., is called “A Closer and Freer Federation.”

The 1 p.m. address will be livestreamed on this page.

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer wants an energy corridor across Canada. Here’s how the decades-old idea could work

Global News has been told Scheer will not be taking media questions after the speech.

However, Global News will have a one-on-one interview with the Conservative leader, part of which will be shown Tuesday during Global News at 5 Edmonton.

WATCH (Dec. 31, 2018): Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer recently sat down with Global’s Tom Vernon to discuss the year ahead.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#cdnpoli
Andrew Scheer
canada election
Canadian Government
Canadian Politics
Conservative Leader
Conservative Party of Canada
Edmonton
election 2019
Federal Conservatives
Federal Election
Royal Glenora Club
Scheer

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.