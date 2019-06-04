Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 south Edmonton stabbing

Two years after 22-year-old Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey was stabbed to death in a south Edmonton drug deal gone wrong, the man accused in his death has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-four-year-old Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Initially, he was charged with second-degree murder.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Bay-Ag decided to buy some methamphetamines from Skrepnek-Rey, a drug dealer with whom he was familiar, on April 30, 2017. They arranged to meet at the south Edmonton bungalow where Bay-Ag rented a basement room.

A witness saw Skrepnek-Rey walk up to the home at about 2 p.m. With other people in the house, Skrepnek-Rey went to use the washroom. Bay-Ag believed Skrepnek-Rey was likely going there to remove the drugs from a concealed location, possibly his underwear, but told him he thought it was occupied and suggested going to a utility room instead, which Skrepnek-Rey did.

When Skrepnek-Rey got out of the room, he and Bay-Ag argued over whether the money or drugs should be given to the other person first. Skrepnek-Rey pulled out a knife and stabbed Bay-Ag in the forearm. He tried to stab him again but Bay-Ag dodged him.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Skrepnek-Rey and another person then ran into another bedroom and shut the door. Bay-Ag, who was “bleeding substantially,” got worried for his friend who he believed was in the bedroom the other two men had run into. He opened the door and the other man who was inside put up his hands and said he had nothing to do with the stabbing. He left and Skrepnek-Rey then began throwing things at Bay-Ag, at which point Bay-Ag charged at him.

Court documents show Bay-Ag noticed Skrepnek-Rey still had the knife, and to defend himself, he stabbed Skrepnek-Rey in the upper body before the two started grappling. Bay-Ag was able to throw Skrepnek-Rey face-down on the bed and stab him in the back and neck before telling Skrepnek-Rey to leave, which he then did. Skrepnek-Rey collapsed just outside the home in the backyard.

Police were called and they found Skrepnek-Rey lying dead near the back door. An autopsy found Skrepnek-Rey died of multiple stab wounds.

Bay-Ag’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 14.