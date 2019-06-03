Jays select college pitcher with 1st-round pick

SEACAUCUS, N.J. – The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a college arm with their first selection of this year’s MLB draft.

Toronto chose West Virginia right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah with the 11th overall pick Monday night.

The 21-year-old from Miami was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after going 9-4 with a 2.08 earned-run average through 16 starts (108 1/3 innings) with the Mountaineers in his junior season. He recorded 144 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Blue Jays amateur scouting director Steve Sanders said Manoah, who split his sophomore 2018 year between the starting rotation and the bullpen, “improved on last season in a number of ways” after having a full year as a starter under his belt.

Manoah throws three pitches — a fastball in the 94-97 m.p.h., according to MLB Pipeline, as well as a slider and change-up.