Penticton RCMP spot 2 stolen vehicles, one driver escapes

RCMP arrested two people after spotting a stolen vehicle in Penticton, but the driver of a nearby stolen truck got away.

Officers were near Westhills Drive and Green Mountain Road when they spotted the first vehicle and followed it for a short distance.

RCMP said that when the vehicle got stuck on a side road, they approached it and tried to arrest the occupants.

The driver fought with officers after trying to flee by putting the vehicle in gear, according to police.

RCMP said he was eventually pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody. A woman was also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, RCMP said another stolen vehicle was reported in the area as they were dealing with the first driver.

A black F350 was spotted less than a kilometre away, so officers went to investigate, police said.

RCMP said the driver drove the truck off the road towards officers at a high speed before they could deploy the spike belt.

Police said they had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, and the driver was able to escape capture by driving through a steep embankment down a creek.

An RCMP plane was deployed but couldn’t find the suspect.

The first driver was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime, according to a news release.