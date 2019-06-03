Saskatchewan weather outlook: 30 degree heat slips away

30 degree heat slides away with the potential for some steadier rain ahead.

May 2019

May was way drier and slightly colder than normal in Saskatoon and Regina.

Daytime highs were bang on normal in Saskatoon, but overnight lows were almost three degrees colder than average, pushing the average temperature to a degree-and-a-half chillier than normal.

Regina trended 1.7 degrees cooler than normal with only 22 per cent of the normal precipitation falling throughout the month.

Saskatoon only received 12 per cent of the amount of the average precipitation the city typically sees at the airport in May.

Weather forecast

Monday

After making it up to 31 and 33 degrees on Sunday in Regina and Saskatoon, respectively, temperatures managed to make it back into the mid-20s in Saskatoon and the low 30s in Regina on Monday morning.

The day kicked off under mostly sunny skies in the Regina area with a few more clouds through Saskatoon with a breezy easterly wind kicking in.

A system pushing into the province will bring in a good chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon as the mercury makes it a few degrees into the 30s in Regina and into the high 20s in Saskatoon.

Monday night

The risk of thunderstorms lingers into the evening before skies clear overnight and conditions cool back into single digits in Saskatoon and into low double digits for Regina.

Tuesday

A mostly sunny day is on the way Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected behind Monday’s system with afternoon highs back into the mid-20s.

Gusty winds are expected early in the day in Regina with breezy conditions at times Tuesday afternoon in Saskatoon.

Wednesday-Friday

Daytime highs hold steady in the mid-to-upper 20s for the rest of the week as winds pick back up on Friday.

Mostly sunny skies should stick around on Wednesday with a slight chance of showers in the evening before clouds build Thursday with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm on Friday.

Weekend outlook

There is the potential for a somewhat significant rainmaker for the second weekend of June with moderate consistency with models as daytime highs sink back into the mid-teens.

We will keep a close eye on the situation as the date approaches and will keep you up-to-date with the latest as we continue to refine the weekend forecast.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for June 3 was taken by Hamilton Greenwood in Pinehouse:

