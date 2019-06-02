Man taken to hospital after accidental Kelowna garage fire

Kelowna fire officials said a man was taken to hospital on Saturday night to be checked for possible smoke inhalation after an accidental fire in an attached garage.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to Spruceview Place North, in the Glenmore neighbourhood, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire was extinguished before it spread into the house, however smoke damage from the blaze was enough to force the residents out of their home, at least temporarily.

Residents of the home worked to put out the fire that was burning inside the garage before fire crews arrived.

Once on scene, firefighters finished putting out the fire.

The fire department said the fire only burnt\ed the contents of the garage and didn’t cause any structural damage.