Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A family of three has been displaced after a fire on Sunday at a home in Hebbs Cross, N.S.

The fire levelled the home on Mines 2 Road, about 10 kilometres south of Bridgewater, and was first reported at approximately 3 a.m.

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

The family, consisting of a man and his two sons aged four and seven, is staying with relatives for the moment.

