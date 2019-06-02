Winnipeg Police investigating 3 serious assaults early Sunday morning

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in three separate assaults that took place early Sunday morning.

Police are saying a weapon was involved in each one of the incidents.

Portage Avenue assault

Officers arrived at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street just after 3:45 a.m., after reports of an assault.

They quickly located an injured man. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Langside Street assault

At around 3:45 a.m. Winnipeg police received a call reporting an injured man in the 400 block of Langside Street.

After the arrival of emergency crews, the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and is currently in stable condition.

Notre Dame Avenue assault

An injured man was located near the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street at around 4:35 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was upgraded to stable condition hours later.

Looking for witnesses

The Major Crimes Unit of the Winnipeg Police Service has taken over the investigations of all three incidents.

Anyone with information of any of these assaults is being asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

