Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service are currently on scene battling a fire in Assiniboine Forest.

With there being another 2 major wildland fires in progress right now, resources in the city are almost completely drained. FF’s again ask citizens to use caution and common sense when around areas of dry grass and brush. The long range forecast won’t help! #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/GUae882P7l — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) June 1, 2019

This fire comes on the heels of four wildland fires that WFPS crews battled Friday.

WFPS is urging the public to use common sense when around areas of dry grass and brush

More to come.