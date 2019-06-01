Jets sign Chibisov to one-year deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with forward Andrei Chibisov on a one-year deal on Saturday.

The entry-level contract carries an average annual value of US$925,000.

Chibisov, 26, just completed his fifth season in the KHL in Russia and his first full campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, where he recorded 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 50 games.

He has played in 220 KHL games and recorded 66 points (26 goals, 40 assists) for three different clubs. Chibisov has added three assists in 22 career playoff games.