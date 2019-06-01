Winnipeg police requesting help finding missing 11-year-old girl
A A
Winnipeg police are reaching out for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Angel Stevenson was last seen Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. in the East Kildonan area of the city.
Police say they are concerned for her well-being.
According to police, Stevenson has black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
READ MORE: Fox Creek Amber Alert cancelled, children located safe and unharmed
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.