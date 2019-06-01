Crime
June 1, 2019 11:43 am

Winnipeg police requesting help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Angel Stevenson, 11, was last seen in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg Thursday night.

Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police are reaching out for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angel Stevenson was last seen Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. in the East Kildonan area of the city.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

According to police, Stevenson has black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

