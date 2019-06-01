Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for London, Middlesex and surrounding areas.

The advisory, which also covers Brant, Elgin, Lambton, Oxford, and southern Huron and Perth counties, says thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and track across the region.

“These thunderstorms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, 2 cm hail and frequent lightning,” the advisory said.

Environment Canada reminds residents that large hail can cause injury and property damage, and strong wind can toss around loose objects, break off tree branches and damage weak buildings.

London’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies Saturday with an afternoon high of 25 C, feeling like 31 C. Things will clear on Sunday with a high of 17.