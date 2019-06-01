Driver allegedly pulls gun on people who asked him to slow down, Toronto police say
Toronto police are hoping the public will be able to assist in identifying a suspect after a driver allegedly pulled a gun on a man and a woman after they asked him to slow down.
Police said they received a call at around 4 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a person with a gun in the area of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Investigators said they later determined that a man driving a white four-door Mercedes Benz C class car was speeding through a residential area shortly before the call came in.
Police said a man and a woman asked the driver to slow down, at which point he allegedly pointed a gun at them and made threats before driving down Yonge Street.
The driver has been described as a man in his 20s with a medium build and short black hair.
On Saturday, police released security images of a suspect vehicle in the hope that the public will be able to assist in locating the driver.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 416-222-8477.
