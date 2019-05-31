2 arrested in connection with child pornography investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police have made a pair of arrests in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police say that an investigation that began in March led them to search a home in Waterloo on Friday.

Police say officers arrested a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman and charged them with making child pornography and agreement by telecommunication to commit an offence on a person under 16 years of age.

The man was also charged with possession of child pornography.